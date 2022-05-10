Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EC. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.379 dividend. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

