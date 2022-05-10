Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $19.61 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $738,777.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.43 or 0.99977819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107746 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,838,121,181 coins and its circulating supply is 6,176,339,622 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

