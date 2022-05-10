Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

