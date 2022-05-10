Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

