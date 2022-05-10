Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $109,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,538,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

