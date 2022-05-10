Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

