Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $234,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.20. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

