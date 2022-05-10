Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $278,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 868.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE:SQM opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.