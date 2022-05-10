Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $249,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

