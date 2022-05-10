Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 72,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 469,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,731. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XM opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

