Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 5,349 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

CQQQ opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $85.87.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

