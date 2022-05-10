Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

ELAN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,594. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

