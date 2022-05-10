Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN stock traded up C$1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.28. 1,071,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,246. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.