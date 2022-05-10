Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 882,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 392,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.