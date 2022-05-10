Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 2,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.10. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.