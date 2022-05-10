Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,817. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

