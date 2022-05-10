Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 12594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 614,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,391,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 374,961 shares during the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

