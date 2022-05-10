Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. Energizer’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

