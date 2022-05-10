Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 31,397,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,217,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

