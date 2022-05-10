EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.66. 2,706,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,450. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

