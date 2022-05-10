Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.62

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 16203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $6,680,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.