EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.41. 76,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

