Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

ESGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 6,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

