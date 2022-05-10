Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $2.13. 37,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,751. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

