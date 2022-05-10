Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,847 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $73,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

