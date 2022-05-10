EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.09.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in EQT by 2,057.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 942,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EQT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. 12,022,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.