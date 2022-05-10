Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 55,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $16,924,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

