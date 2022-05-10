Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,622. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

