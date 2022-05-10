Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 10.1% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.24. 2,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 181,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.06.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

