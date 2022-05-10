Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $227.25

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $227.25 and last traded at $228.62, with a volume of 35542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.58.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.32.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

