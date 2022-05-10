Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $227.25

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $227.25 and last traded at $228.62, with a volume of 35542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average of $310.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.