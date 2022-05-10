Ethereum Push Notification Service Reaches Market Cap of $12.25 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $975,522.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038339 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,726.94 or 2.02056559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

