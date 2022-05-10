Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

