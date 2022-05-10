Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $23.70 Average PT from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

