Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $23.70 Average PT from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
