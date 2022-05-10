Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.22

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 15015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $20,645,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,616,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 644,182 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Eventbrite by 40.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

