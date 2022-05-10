Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.22

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 15015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

