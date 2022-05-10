Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. 1,416,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

