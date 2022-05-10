Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $149.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 612,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

