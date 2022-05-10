Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Expensify alerts:

EXFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 16,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,382. Expensify has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.