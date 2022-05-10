EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 118,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,922. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 960,506 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

