Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.25

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2543174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

