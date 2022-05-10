Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.91.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.58. The company had a trading volume of 536,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

