Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. 367,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,965. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

