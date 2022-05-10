FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to post $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the lowest is $17.30 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $131.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $168.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,869. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

