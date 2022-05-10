Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.36.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

