Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 310 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.13. 40,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 383.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.61 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.74.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,427 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

