Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,939. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $229.04 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

