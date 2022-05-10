Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 436,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,101. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

