Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE ETR traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.