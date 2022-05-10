Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

